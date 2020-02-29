General News

 James Mangold denies the rumors of his involvement in The Mandalorian

February 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Official image of the Logan set (2017), director James Mangold

This week there have been rumors that have placed directors such as Robert Rodriguez and James Mangold in the series “The Mandalorian”. At first it was commented that they would direct an episode of the second season, but then it began to sound that they would rather be in charge of some sequence of the series. One of those involved now goes out to deny the news.

Director Ron Howard echoed this news on Twitter, a story that also commented on the return of his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard as director of the series, but James Mangold has not been slow to react ensuring that it has nothing to do with the series.

Hi Ron. I am glad that Bryce is directing another part of Mandalorian, but I can tell you that mine is not true. I didn't do it, we never discussed it. And I suggest that fans look who is "reporting" this and take note that these sites present conjectures as facts.

We assume that this also underscores Rodriguez's involvement in the Star Wars series, but it is striking that Ron has echoed the news that speaks as we say of his daughter's return as director, after taking care of one of the episodes of the First season, which makes us think that maybe the part related to Bryce Dallas is true.

READ:  Reunion of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Stars

The directors confirmed for the second season are Jon Favreau himself, creator and showrunner of the series, Rick Famuyiwa, who directed episodes 2 and 6 of the first season; Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series; or Dave Filoni, who directed episodes 1 and 5 of the first season.



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.