 James Mangold denies the rumors of his involvement in The Mandalorian

This week there have been rumors that have placed directors such as Robert Rodriguez and James Mangold in the series “The Mandalorian”. At first it was commented that they would direct an episode of the second season, but then it began to sound that they would rather be in charge of some sequence of the series. One of those involved now goes out to deny the news.

Director Ron Howard echoed this news on Twitter, a story that also commented on the return of his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard as director of the series, but James Mangold has not been slow to react ensuring that it has nothing to do with the series.

Hi Ron. I am glad that Bryce is directing another part of Mandalorian, but I can tell you that mine is not true. I didn't do it, we never discussed it. And I suggest that fans look who is "reporting" this and take note that these sites present conjectures as facts.

We assume that this also underscores Rodriguez's involvement in the Star Wars series, but it is striking that Ron has echoed the news that speaks as we say of his daughter's return as director, after taking care of one of the episodes of the First season, which makes us think that maybe the part related to Bryce Dallas is true.

The directors confirmed for the second season are Jon Favreau himself, creator and showrunner of the series, Rick Famuyiwa, who directed episodes 2 and 6 of the first season; Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series; or Dave Filoni, who directed episodes 1 and 5 of the first season.