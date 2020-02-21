 James Mangold and Robert Rodriguez rumored to direct some episode in the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

One of the many characteristic features of the first season of “The Mandalorian” It was the impressive team they had, in the case of a television series. Not only in front of the camera, also behind directing the episodes. The wake looks like it will continue for the second season, currently in production,

The new rumor that comes from the hands of Black Series Rebels, who have hit in the past with some slap but still have to treat this information cautiously, ensure that directors James Mangold and Robert Rodríguez will work behind the scenes of the series. Mangold is responsible for the recent “Le Mans ’66 ″ /” Ford v Ferrari ” but for the readers of this blog he is known for directing the last two solo films of Wolverine, "Wolverine immortal" Y "Logan". Robert Rodriguez is another name known in the industry for movies like "Machete", “Grindhouse” or the two films adaptation of the comic Sin city.

They also point to the actress Bryce Dallas Howard he will repeat behind the cameras, something that is not surprising since he was already in charge of directing the fourth episode of the first season, perhaps one of the weakest episodes.

If this information were true, they would join a team of directors already confirmed to handle episodes of this second season, such as Favreau, who was left wanting to direct in the first season; Rick Famuyiwa, who directed episodes 2 and 6; Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series and has already directed episodes of other series; and the very same Dave Filoni, great creative mind also of the series and who directed episodes 1 and 5.

To all this, on Twitter, Jon Favreau, creator and showrunner of the series, has invited Phil Tippett to work on the series, in response to a comment from the series congratulating Favreau on the success of the series and launching the hint of returning to work in the franchise. Phil Tippett was one of the first employees hired by George Lucas for Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company responsible for Star Wars. One of the greatest jobs Tippett did was the creation of the holographic sequence in stop-motion in 'A new hope'.

The second season premieres this fall at Disney + United States, and it is not yet known if also in Spain, because by then we will have the platform in our country (launch March 24).

Thank you! I'm a huge fan. We’re on set now talking about how exciting it would be to see your work on the Mandalorian. – Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 20, 2020

