         James Lipton, creator and presenter of 'Inside the Actors Studio', dies at 93

Before being the host of his famous television show, 'Inside the Actors Studio', Lipton was the nephew of the lone ranger on the radio, wrote TV scripts, lyrics of Broadway songs, put his voice on animated tapes and was seen in 'Arrested Development'.

A life between actors

James Lipton, the elegant academic whose desire to give his interpretation students a greater understanding of his art through Unrepeatable 'Inside the Actors Studio', has died at 93.

"He lived every day as if he were the last," said his widow, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton, in a statement. "His job was his passionI loved what I was doing and all the people I worked with. It empowered people to do their job the best they could, and hopefully their spirit, curiosity and passion will continue to live. "

Created by Lipton in 1994, 'Inside the Actors Studio' was designed to serve as a master class for students from the Actors Studio Drama School, a joint venture of Actors Studio and The New School. With Paul Newman as his initial guest, each sixty-minute program was a mix with the best of an intimate interview and a master class.

Almost 300 guests over the years, including many Oscar and Emmy winners, they shared the secrets of their trade with Lipton and his student audience before television cameras. The program became one of the longest cable series.

"James Lipton was a titan in the film and entertainment industry and had a profound influence on many people," Frances Berwick, president of NBCU Lifestyle Networks and home of Bravo, a chain where the program remained in the highest for 25 years. "I had the pleasure of working with Jim for 20 years in the first original Bravo series, his pride and joy. We all enjoy and respect his fierce passion, his contributions to the trade, your thorough research and your ability to get the most out of intimate interviews with top-level actors across generations. Bravo and NBCUniversal send our deepest condolences to Jim's wife, Kedakai, and his whole family. "

Lipton did his own research to prepare each interview. Word lover, was known for his intricately elaborate questions and his precise way of doing them. His style was so personal that he managed to get Will Ferrell to have his own parodic section on Saturday Night Live.