James Gunn's Suicide Squad is a "reinvention" according to David Yesterday

December 26, 2019
Lisa Durant
In case there was still any doubt, the new adaptation of the Suicide Squad to the big screen it will be a complete reboot without any link to the first movie of this group of antiheroes.

This has been reconfirmed by David Ayer, director of the 2016 film, who clarified that James Gunn's film will not have any connection with his work and that the director will do a great job with the license.

"It is not a sequel, it is a reinvention and James Gunn is going to hit him completely. I support every step you take", said yesterday in a session of responses to his most toxic followers, because the director is known for not turning a deaf ear to the most critical of his work, although his comments are totally destructive.

"That's right. Some characters and elements (appearing Suicide Squad) will be used, but James Gunn is reinventing the universe. Everyone recognizes the potential of the franchise", he said in another tweet, clarifying his previous message.

The new Suicide Squad will be in theaters on August 26, 2021.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

