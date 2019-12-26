James Gunn's Suicide Squad is a "reinvention" according to David Yesterday

Share it:

In case there was still any doubt, the new adaptation of the Suicide Squad to the big screen it will be a complete reboot without any link to the first movie of this group of antiheroes.

This has been reconfirmed by David Ayer, director of the 2016 film, who clarified that James Gunn's film will not have any connection with his work and that the director will do a great job with the license.

It’s not a sequel it’s a reinvention and @JamesGunn is going to absolutely knock it out of the park. I'm cheering every step a way. https://t.co/MehKt7rvLO – David Yesterday (@DavidAyerMovies) December 23, 2019

"It is not a sequel, it is a reinvention and James Gunn is going to hit him completely. I support every step you take", said yesterday in a session of responses to his most toxic followers, because the director is known for not turning a deaf ear to the most critical of his work, although his comments are totally destructive.

Yes that is correct – some characters and elements will be used but @JamesGunn is reinventing the universe. Everybody recognizes the immense potential of the franchise. https://t.co/iiWSKPI17P – David Yesterday (@DavidAyerMovies) December 23, 2019

"That's right. Some characters and elements (appearing Suicide Squad) will be used, but James Gunn is reinventing the universe. Everyone recognizes the potential of the franchise", he said in another tweet, clarifying his previous message.

The new Suicide Squad will be in theaters on August 26, 2021.