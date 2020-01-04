Entertainment

James Gunn would have confessed that he refused to lead Superman to devote himself to Suicide Squad

January 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
James Gunn, director of Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, recently made a round of questions and answers through his Instagram account in which he would reveal that went from directing the new Superman movie for Warner Bros. to be able to devote himself to Suicide Squad.

Up, up and away from Superman.

This information has been reportedly published in a Instagram temporary history of the director, so, given its ephemeral nature, it is impossible to check whether the information is reliable or not. However, there is an alleged screenshot published in Reddit that details Gunn's response.

The publication (through Newsarama ) supposedly written by Gunn said:

"As has been reported many times, DC offered me any movie I would like to make, including some type of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I have seen) I chose Suicide Squad because it is one of my favorite properties in the world. It's the story I wanted to tell more than any other. "

IGN USA contacted Warner Bros. to confirm Gunn's alleged comment, but received no response at the time of publication.

Although the filmmaker does not mention it, the fact of having directed Brightburn It could have affected this rejection, since in this new film he gave a turn of terror to Superman's family history.

