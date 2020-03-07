James Gunn wants a spin-off with Drax and Mantis

Share it:

James Gunn has an idea in his head, and apparently, is in the folder of possible future projects with Marvel. The head of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', whose third film will arrive there by 2023, does not want to say goodbye to all the characters and specifically two of them. And is that Gunn wants to make a spin-off with Drax Y Mantis (Dave Bautista and Pom Klementief).

As a reminder, the giant arrived in the first installment of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' ready to fall in love with his few but wise words, his dry humor and his tendency to understand everything literally. For his part, Mantis entered the scene in the second film and although his relationship with Drax was not especially good, little by little he created a link between them that would end up being a "small family" – and that is the heroine with antennas reminded Drax of his late daughter. The one that Thanos killed.

Talking with Collider Videos From his new film, 'My Spy', Bautista has had a few words for his friend the giant marvelita, where he has escaped this spin-off that is around Gunn's head. After saying that I would not be willing to star in any Serie from Disney + as Drax, the actor added that "what I would like to do is, honestly, and this is not my idea, I am stealing it, but James Gunn had the idea of ​​making a Drax / Mantis movie. And that would be willing , because there is too much fun".

After this revelation Gunn himself has confirmed that the idea is still in his head via Twitter, commenting on a post where the news appeared and writing: "It was never discarded. "

If Gunn has a genuinely unique idea for the couple, surely the Drax / Mantis duo can be a fantastic thing to see in the MCU (we understand that once 'Guardians of the Galaxy' has had his three movies). But of course, given the Catalogue that the studio has armed for the next few years, we don't know if they would really make a hole for a new title. Even so, the future is unpredictable.