 James Gunn thought of a Drax and Mantis movie but didn't fit into Marvel's plans

Long time ago the actor Dave Baptist He has been commenting on his wishes for his Drax character to have his own solo film, although at the moment it does not seem that it will occur. However, during a talk with Collider, the professional exluchador has revealed that the director James Gunn did think about making a movie dedicated to Drax and Mantis, two characters that live several moments of complicity in "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. two".

Without getting into many details about what the story would be, Bautista explains that Gunn had a movie idea, but it simply did not fit into Marvel Studios' plans.

James Gunn had the idea of ​​making a Drax-Mantis movie. That is what I would like to do because there is too much fun. Well, he wanted to do it, he had an idea for it. It's just that Marvel has its space for the next few years and they know how their story is going to go. It's hard for them to have an idea for a movie and say ‘Yes, we want to fit that in here’. It just didn't fit his agenda.

Recall that after this third of the Guardians, many plots of the characters will be closed, and in fact the possibility of someone dying at the end of the film is rumored.

