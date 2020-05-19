James Gunn tells how he lost the Infinity Stone that he presented at the UCM

Share it:

Director James Gunn was commissioned to present one of the Infinity Stones of the UCM as part of the master plan to bring to the events we witnessed in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

At the time, commissioning one of these gemstones from the director was a good idea because he used it as a key piece of Guardians of the Galaxy and offered us a memorable movie. Despite that, he is not the best guardian of the gems as far as we know now.

Gunn recently joked on Instagram that he has lost the Power Gem, the same one that appeared in the first movie of his space saga. But in this case, it is the version of the gem that decorated a fantastic cup in the shape of the Infinity Gauntlet.

“Yes, I have lost the Power Gem in the dishwasher and since then washing the dishes has been especially challenging”, said the director in a publication where you can see the photo of his mug with an empty set.

A side effect of this director’s joke is that his followers are wanting to know where they can get an equal cup because the truth is that it is quite a hoot for Marvel movie fans. The truth is that there are dozens of designs like this and if you want to have a strong breakfast it will not be difficult for you to find a similar one to Gunn for sale.