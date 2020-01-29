James Gunn says there is no rivalry between Marvel and DC

Share it:

The rivalry between large companies usually exists in the purely economic and nothing more. Those hateful rivalries and great mortal enemies that consumers often imagine in their heads often do not get out of there and do not really take place in the workers of the companies they defend. That seems to be also the case with DC and MarvelWell, James Gunn assures him, who has directed films for these two comic book titans.

"I swear to God I don't remember anyone from Marvel or DC condemning anyone from the other company. I think there is probably less competition between Marvel and DC than between Marvel and DC against the rest of the movies. After all, we are in very similar ships, speaking relatively".

These years we have seen that the paths taken by Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. have been quite different when it comes to treating superheroes on the big screen. From this it can be extracted that there is no intention to copy one's work and also not necessarily want to distance themselves from a formula because "competition" is already using it.

Gunn ended up working on Suicide Squad after being fired from Disney for some offensive comments found on his Twitter account, written years before he started working on Guardians of the Galaxy. He was subsequently readmitted and reassasaplanded as director and screenwriter of the third installment of this saga, which will not continue until the new Suicide Squad is in theaters.

In the videogame world, the so-called "console war" is still as alive as in the time of Nintendo and SEGA, with players who usually keep the flame alive, often with extremely childish discussions and fanatical behaviors. Companies, on the other hand, are increasingly closer to each other, both in business decisions and in public appearances.