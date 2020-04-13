Entertainment

James Gunn says there is no reason to delay Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy 3

April 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Among the countless projects that have had to move their dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for now, the two films that James Gunn is currently working on do not seem to be, since the director assures that there are no reasons to delay The Suicide Squad. or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

This could still change in the coming weeks, but at the moment Gunn told Twitter that "There is no reason to delay the premiere for The Suicide Squad. We are up to date with the programming. We were very fortunate to be able to finish the filming and to be able to prepare the assembly of the film in our homes before the quarantine."

Gunn also mentioned that plans to start working on Guardians 3 continue as they have been so far. He considers that the current situation has not yet affected the film in any way.

"Right now the plans for Vol 3 are exactly the same as we had before the coronavirus", said the director on Twitter when asked if the film had suffered any kind of delay.

At the moment we do not know what date has been assasaplanded internally to the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and surely we will not know it for a long time considering that there are already many films prepared with an expected date and which have a long way to go to get to the rooms.

