 James Gunn says he already has the soundtrack of The Suicide Squad for a year

March 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
James Gunn and the DC logo

Recently the main photograph of “The Suicide Squad”, which gives James gunn and his team year and a half to do all the post-production work (which, obviously, will end up including a return to filming). One of the tasks that is usually done in post-production is to create the soundtrack of the film that, in this case, seems to fall under the responsibility of Ismael Camarillo (Mulán's new film), according to IMDB. However, Gunn is somewhat more advanced on that subject.

As he confessed in a recent tweet, You already have the "soundtrack" made since you wrote the first draft will be about a year ago. We put it in quotes because, in the case of Gunn, it is possible that he refers to the various songs he will use for the film as he did with his two installments of "Guardians of the Galaxy". However, we can not rule out that Camarillo has made a first piece for the director to influence the shooting.

“The Suicide Squad” It has a premiere scheduled for August 6, 2021.



