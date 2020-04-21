 James Gunn reveals unused themes in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 1 and 2

James Gunn recently promised to share some themes that were never used and they would be part of the Star-Lord's “Awesome Mix” that he listens to and dances in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Gunn has finally revealed that listing with a Spotify playlist, which has great tracks from the '60s and' 70s.
In that selection that sounds in the movies we have themes like “Hooked on a Feeling” from Blue Swede or "Come and Get Your Love" from Redbone, but we still had to find out what almost sounds in the "more hooligan" movies at Marvel Studios. The most interesting part is that Gunn said in the past that there is a possibility that use for the third installment some of these songs they didn't get to use in the first two movies.
In addition, the filmmaker has explained when some of these discarded songs were going to play:
- Livin 'Thing and Magic they were in two scenes from the first movie.
- She’s Gone I was in a scene from the second movie movie, but the scene was completely dropped, and never rolled.
- "Wichita Lineman" and "Mama Told me" They were going to play in the scene of the first movie where it ended up playing Moonage Daydream by David Bowie.
- Flashlight was going to be the theme that Baby Groot was going to dance to at the beginning of the second movie
- New York Groove was going to sound in a deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War.
