James Gunn reveals his favorite cinecomic: no, it's not Guardians of the Galaxy

The director and screenwriter James Gunn is participating in the 30-Day Movie Challange, and on day 10 he had to publicly reveal his favorite superhero movie.

Curiously they have nothing to do with it Guardians of the Galaxy let alone the Suicide Squad: as you can see at the bottom of the article, the author has chosen as his favorite cinecomic Spider-Man: A New Universe, Oscar-winning Sony Pictures animated film set in the Spider-Man multiverse.

Fans of Into the Spider-Verse and Gunn will have a lot to be excited about for years to come. Sony is in fact working to expand the franchise of Into the Spider-Verse, with a sequel already announced and currently scheduled for November 2022, as well as a spin-off focused on female characters. On the other hand, Gunn will return to the cinema next year with The Suicide Squad, his first cinecomic for DC Films, and is already working on the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the film of Marvel Cinematic Universe does not yet have an official release date, but according to the Marvel Studios calendar currently known – and confirmation that the works will begin at the end of those of Suicide Squad – it is likely that it will arrive between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

