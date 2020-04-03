James Gunn reveals details of canceled Scooby-Doo 3

Share it:

In these days of isolation, any kind of gesture that allows us to stop thinking for a while about the problems before us is appreciated. And for lovers of cinema and video games, it is always interesting to know details about canceled projects, from the hand of the creators themselves.

Today, James Gunn, the director of the upcoming The Suicide Squad, who has released some very succulent information regarding the canceled film, has sasaplanded on to the car. Scooby-Doo 3. Above all, information related to the argument that this third installment of the adaptation to real action would have had.

First of all, it should be remembered that James Gunn has also directed the two previous films of this "real" adaptation of the mythical character. From there, you should know that the information was revealed after the question from a fan on Twitter, who wanted to know something about the plot. Gunn's answer is not wasted and you can read it below.

"The Mystery Ink (sic) gang is hired by a Scottish people who complain that they are tormented by monsters, but we found out that in the movie the monsters are actually the victims and Scooby and Shaggy have to accept their own narrow prejudices and belief systems (yes, really!). ".

The Mystery Ink gang are hired by a town in Scotland who complain they’re being plagued by monsters but we discover throughout the film the monsters are actually the victims & Scooby & Shaggy have to come to terms with their own prejudices & narrow belief systems. (Yes, Really!) – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 1, 2020

Indeed, it is an explanation that could well be the synopsis, rescued directly from Gunn's personal files. In any case, if you are wondering what happened to the film, the explanation is simple.

The first Scooby-Doo movie in live action was a success; However, the sequel did not suffer the same fate. And it had to be canceled when, in fact, work had already started on it. Remember that a new movie based on the character is now planned. Only, this time, it will be an animated film called Scooby! You have a trailer above.