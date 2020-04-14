James Gunn remembers why Star Lord chose that name

Share it:

If the team of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' It was one of the great favorites of the Marvel fandom, now, with the new revelation of its director, James Gunn, their leader, Star Lord / Peter Quill, has earned a few more points. And it is that the filmmaker has wanted to remember on networks the beautiful tribute that hides the choice of the name taken by the character played by Chris Pratt.

It was after a 'Guardians of the Galaxy 1' watch party '- watching the same video at the same time by several people – that different team members began to share their experiences and memories via Twitter and between them appeared a memory of the director that revealed that "the fact that Quill is so adamant about his name being Star-Lord is because was what his mother called himIndeed, at the end of the first tape we see Quill finally opening the letter that his mother wrote him before he died, and in it he calls him his "Little Lord of the Stars" (Star-lord). And from where The name that Gunn wanted to remember these days came out.

The motif has been well received among the fandom. For example, a fan would reply to Gunn: "That is surprising to me because that is definitely my best moment in the movie. Making such a sweet and poignant twist on something we think Quill was cocky / dumb is emblematic of the appeal of movie". Another tweeted, "Really? I always thought it was because I wanted a nickname that sounded great. I never looked deeper than that … he's really cool and it makes me see his character very differently!"

By the way, Gunn returns to the fray with the third film of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', scheduled for 2023, and before that we will see him debut in DC with 'The Suicide Squad', which will arrive next August 2021.