James Gunn rejected 'Superman' to direct 'Suicide Squad'

Although 'Suicide Squad' was a disappointing failure, we all found it odd when it was announced that James Gunn would take care of a new reboot. Not a sequel, not a prequel or a spin-off, a reboot of a 2016 movie! In addition, the divorce of James Gunn with Marvel has lasted very little and we already know that the filmmaker will again be in charge of the next movie of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. If Marvel continues to occupy one of its most prestigious creators, its work with DC may be limited only to 'The Suicide Squad'. And the truth is that many of us were wondering why DC had not taken advantage of the blow of the Gunn fight with Marvel to show off his new signing with a first level project.

Now, thanks to a Q&A with fans that he himself has done on his Instagram, we have been able to know that DC offered to direct anything from its catalog of choiceeven one new Superman movie. The filmmaker, however, only had his head on a new 'Suicide Squad'. Would such a bad taste in his mouth leave David David's version?