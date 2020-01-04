Entertainment

James Gunn rejected 'Superman' to direct 'Suicide Squad'

January 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Although 'Suicide Squad' was a disappointing failure, we all found it odd when it was announced that James Gunn would take care of a new reboot. Not a sequel, not a prequel or a spin-off, a reboot of a 2016 movie! In addition, the divorce of James Gunn with Marvel has lasted very little and we already know that the filmmaker will again be in charge of the next movie of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'. If Marvel continues to occupy one of its most prestigious creators, its work with DC may be limited only to 'The Suicide Squad'. And the truth is that many of us were wondering why DC had not taken advantage of the blow of the Gunn fight with Marvel to show off his new signing with a first level project.

Now, thanks to a Q&A with fans that he himself has done on his Instagram, we have been able to know that DC offered to direct anything from its catalog of choiceeven one new Superman movie. The filmmaker, however, only had his head on a new 'Suicide Squad'. Would such a bad taste in his mouth leave David David's version?

james gunn instagram supermanInstagram

Would you accept to work on 'The Man of Steel' if they offered it to you? They have done?

As I have said numerous times, DC offered to make any film I wanted, including one by Superman (not necessarily 'The Man of Steel 2' as stated). I chose 'The Suicide Squad' because it is one of my favorite properties in the world. It is the story I wanted to tell more than any.

It seems that we will have to wait, without further news, for a continuation of Superman. Luckily Herny Cavill is entertaining with 'The Witcher'. James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' will hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

