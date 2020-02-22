 James Gunn recalls that many characters will not survive in The Suicide Squad

Share it:

Today we have known that “The Suicide Squad” He finished filming in Panama but they still continue with the main production. However, as director James Gunn advances through his Twitter account (the main source of news for now), they are reaching the end of filming and some of the stars of the cast have already finished with their parts.

This comment has served to answer a question that will not surprise us familiar with the team: Many characters will not survive. This is also evident when it is known that many of the cast members play second-tier or little-known characters, since this type of villains are common cannon fodder in the cartoons.

Finally, Gunn has responded to Steve Agee (one of the actors he mentions has finished filming his part in the movie) remembering that it may not be the character that has been rumored to be. We remember that, for the moment, it has been said that I would play King Shark but this sows the doubt.

Written and directed by James Gunn, "The Suicide Squad" stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker. Its premiere in cinemas will occur on August 6, 2021.

That’s a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn’t quite done shooting but we’re approaching the finish line and we did wrap some key cast members this week – @oisocesoj, @MelchiorDanielaand @steveagee.… Https://t.co/yFTjqT8ZNm – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2020

You’re welcome !! And you’re incredible in the movie… even though you might not quite be who people think you are. 🤣 https://t.co/N5Pe8JoBKS – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2020