James Gunn ranks Iron Man, Thor, and Star Wars trilogies from best to worst

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although director James Gunn continues to work hard from home to bring forward The Suicide Squad, the truth is that he does not lack time to chat a little on social networks with followers.

He recently wanted to make clear what his favorite movies are in some of the most iconic film trilogies of recent years. Has touched sticks of UCM like Iron Man and Thor, but also others.

That said, Iron Man and American Pie do this (1,3,2). The Bourne movies and Thor go 3,1,2. https://t.co/Gy8Voztmyi – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2020

He believes that the best Iron Man movie is the first, followed by Iron Man 3 and with the sequel to the original in last place. Sort the movies in the American Pie comedy trilogy in the same way.

In the case of Thor, he uses the same order as for the Jason Bourne trilogy, Thor: Ragnarok being in first place, followed by the original film and again the second is the worst rated (by him and by many others).

I think those are 3,2,1. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 13, 2020

He has also wanted to get into the controversial Star Wars prequel trilogy by arranging it in such a way that Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith comes first, followed by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode I : The Phantom Menace.

Following the director's responses to the proposals of his followers, you can see how he orders some very emblematic trilogies. We do not know if he does it as a director or as a spectator, or a mixture of both, but you may want to compare your tastes to those of one of the most beloved directors currently by lovers of superhero cinema.