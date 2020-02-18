James Gunn Prepares A Series That Will Adapt Martian Chronicles

Share it:

It is true that the name in Spain of 'Martian Chronicles' transports us to many in the nineties; But it is not political satire that Gunn has right now. No. It was in 1950 when the book 'Martian Chronicles', the writer's series of stories, came to light Ray bradbury that transported us to a fictional world in which humans colonized Mars (in a supposed future that was the nineties) and that is being recovered by the very same James gunn to create a television series.

As The Illuminerdi media collects, this project would already be under development under the direction and executive production of the busy director, from whom we will soon see his peculiar 'Suicide Squad' and the end of the trilogy of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' is pending. This new series would be, according to the medium, developed by Civir Center Media together with UTA and Valence Media, although it still does not have a release date, nor the chain where it will be broadcast (which given the current scenario can be in many places, including the new service called Quibi which will broadcast short videos via smartphone and that is betting very hard on original content) nor a synopsis detailed how such adaptation will be, because the original story was dated in the nineties. And no, we still don't live on Mars.

We will be attentive to the following developments of this interesting project that would be in its early stages, and that, given the busy schedule of the director, does not seem to be a reality in the short term. This would not be, however, the first time that Bradbury's mythical stories will be adapted. Already in the eighties a mini-series of three episodes was launched on the NBC which was directed by Michael Anderson and starring Rock Hudson, Darren McGavin, Bernadette Peters, Roddy McDowall, Fritz Weaver, Barry Morse and Maria Schell.