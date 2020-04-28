General News

 James Gunn prepared The Suicide Squad by reading all the comics

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
James Gunn and Suicide Squad

Director James Gunn Lately he has been very active on Twitter answering questions from fans and has spoken once again about "The Suicide Squad", the next of him that we will see in the cinema. The filmmaker has been commenting for a long time that this Suicide Squad film was something that he himself had wanted to do for quite some time, and that in fact, Warner Bros. gave him "White card" to choose the DC movie that he wanted to tell. Then it was clear to him, he left with this group of villain / antiheroes.

One of the last things he has been asked on Twitter is if he has an advisor for the subject of comics, to get inspiration from them and make a more or less close adaptation, or if he has read some comics. Gunn said in the past that he had read comics, but now he claims that Practically everything about the Suicide Squad and the different characters that appear in his film has been read..

I've read as many comics as I can about the characters I'm writing. For example, I've read all the comics featuring each iteration of the suicide squad and probably 85% of everything that had Harley Quinn up until the time of filming.

Gunn has long been a true fan of Harley Quinn, to the point that he is her favorite, coupled with Margot Robbie's portrayal of him.

All this paddles in favor of the film, because despite the fact that there is still more than a year for its release in theaters (summer 2021), there is certainly a desire to see the film now.



