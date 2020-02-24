James Gunn paralyzes the filming of The Suicide Squad after the death of his dog

Share it:

Although the stoppage of a shoot is always bad news, worse news has been for James Gunn, who has flown thousands of kilometers to say goodbye to his recently deceased dog. Logically, the production of The Suicide Squad. Something that, on the other hand, should not affect too much the release date of the film, which is scheduled for August 6, 2021.

The news has transcended by the publication that Gunn himself has shared in his official Instagram account. The fact is that the director published photos of his dog in the well-known social network. With a very emotional and sincere memory, too. His dog, by the way, was called Dr. Wesley Von Spears.

In any case, Gunn reports that last week he flew from the production location of The Suicide Squad in Panama back home to be with his dog and hug him while he left. Gunn's words will undoubtedly thrill all those who also have — or especially have — a faithful companion at home. You can see the publication below.

See this post on Instagram The clip clop of your toenails against the floor behind me was the soundtrack of my life. For nearly seventeen years, you were with me. I've spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me across the world – in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You roamed the sets of my films (and roamed into more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn’t care a whit about them, as long as I was there for a cuddle, a belly rub, a wrestle, a walk, or a treat. Every night you would fall asleep curled tightly against my side and every morning you would lick my calf good morning while I peed. When I had to be away in a hotel room and couldn’t sleep, I’d take a pillow from the bed and put it against my side and pretend it was you. It usually helped. Through a divorce and a chaotic single life and various relationships, you were my one true constant. And in my darkest hours, you were the slim tether of love and joy that kept me connected to this fragile life. To the world you were Dr. Wesley Von Spears, or Von Spears, but to me you were Wesley, and the best friend I ever had. I love you, buddy. Thank you for making me a better man. — Wesley passed away peacefully in my arms last week. The crew, cast, and studio were kind enough to allow me to shut down production in Panama and fly home to be with him. Although Jenn and I are both heartbroken, we know Wesley had an amazing, long life filled with people who loved him, and wise and compassionate veterinary care. Playful until the very end, he had come a long way from a stray, matted, snaggle-toothed puppy found wandering the streets of Carson City, California. Thank you to all of you, too numerous to mention, who helped make his life so wonderful and healthy. And, if you are so inclined, please consider making a donation to @SpayPanama to help dogs that don't have the same advantages Wesley had. ❤️ #VonSpears A shared publication by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on 23 Feb, 2020 at 9:09 PST

This is part of the tribute Gunn writes in the message: "The pounding of your toenails against the ground behind me was the soundtrack of my life. For almost seventeen years, you were with me. I have spent more time with you than any other being on this planet. You lived with me all over the world. : in Los Angeles, in London, in Malibu, in Atlanta. You toured the sets of my films (and went over more than one shot). You were with me through my successes and failures, and you didn't care about them, as long as I was there there for a hug, a belly massage, a fight, a walk or a gift. ".

And just as emotional is the fact that Warner Bros. has not had any problem in paralyzing a production for such a subject. In particular, taking into account that these types of situations are not considered at work level.

