James Gunn is editing Suicide Squad from home during quarantine

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
The director of the new Suicide Squad movie, James Gunn, is not at his best. After losing his father and pet, the filmmaker was able to finish shooting the film just before the pandemic of the coronavirus which has forced the entire film industry to freeze its productions. Fortunately, the quarantine has not prevented Gunn from continuing. working on the treadmill from home.

This has been demonstrated by Gunn himself with a publication on his personal Twitter account. In it, the film director talks about what he is entertaining himself during these long days of quarantine.

"Working on the Suicide Squad edition (from home), writing, meditating, exercising, talking to my girlfriend, talking to others on the phone, playing with my cat and my dog, creating a Spotify playlist for you and doing what I can to help others while I'm locked up in my house, "Gunn wrote.

The filmmaker is contributing his grain of sand like many other celebrities and has sent a message of encouragement and support to all those affected by this harsh crisis. To do this, he has used an endearing illustration of Groot that we recently showed you. Furthermore, Gunn has also decided to share a list of 10 underrated movies (at his own discretion) to watch while the endless quarantine lasts.

Suicide Squad has barely escaped being affected for the restrictive measures that have affected a good number of productions. However, the hard blow received by the film industry will take its toll on all the premieres scheduled for this year and the next.

