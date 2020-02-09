James Gunn hints that he has already started working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Probably, James gunn He is becoming one of the most requested superhero film directors. He earned his place after directing Guardians of the Galaxy and now also works on the new film of Suicide Squad for DC. After confirming the delay of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn admitted that the shooting of the Suicide Squad reboot would end in less than a month.

Yesterday, a fan asked him on Twitter about who will lead the next installment, assuming Gunn would not work in Marvel and DC at the same time, something that the director answered very directly and concisely.

I'm doing Marvel & DC at the same time right now! 🤝 https://t.co/g0us40dejh – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2020

"I am working on Marvel and DC at the same time right now," Gunn revealed.

Currently we do not have concise information about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We only know that the tape will be delayed, of course, due to the workload suffered by its director with Suicide Squad. The film does not appear on the Marvel Studios Phase 4 list, but we know that the cast will return for a third installment. Karen Gillan spoke some time ago about the script of the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 stating that it was finished and that it was "wonderful."

Recall also that the new movie of Suicide Squad by James Gunn is not a direct sequel to which he directed David Yesterday, but raises a version of the story under the command of a new director. A kind of "reinvention" as yesterday said yesterday.

There is still a bit to see if all the effort James Gunn is making to please fans of both franchises is worth it. It will be fun to see what new history he offers us with the DC villains team and what he has prepared for the Guardians of the Galaxy. If he did well in both installments, Gunn could have a fixed place among the superhero movies.