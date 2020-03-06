James Gunn has plans for a Drax and Mantis movie that Marvel has not rejected

Share it:

Two of the most unexpectedly funny characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga could team up in an even more amazing movie for the UCM. This is Drax and Mantis and James Gunn has a project for both that Marvel has not yet rejected (which also means that they have not approved it).

True But this was never ruled out. I still think it could be amazing. ❤️ @DaveBautista @PomKlementieff https://t.co/MpA2iDGLHg – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 5, 2020

The director of the first two films of Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad has confirmed that there are plans to dedicate a film to the duo of aliens composed of the characters of Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff.

Bautista told in an interview that he does not believe that he would sasapland up for a possible series of Drax for Disney + for the hours he has to spend on makeup for characterization, but he was quite open to the idea of ​​making this film with his partner Klementieff

James Gunn had an idea for a Drax and Mantis movie and I would sasapland up for that because it would be so much fun … He had an idea to do it and wanted to. It is simply that Marvel has already planned the next five years of movies and they want to know where their stories will go. It's hard for them to have an idea for a movie and decide to make it. It simply does not fit your calendar.

Eventually we do not rule out that the stories of other characters go ahead and Drax and Mantis remain in limbo and free to be able to star in their own action comedy apart from the great events that take place at UCM.

