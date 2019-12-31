James Gunn explains why Suicide Squad is the most entertaining movie of his career

Share it:

Director James Gunn has been chatting a bit on Instagram with his followers and among the questions asked was he asked why he constantly says to work on The Suicide Squad It is very funny.

"I have mainly grown as a person. Now it allows me to enjoy the process of making movies for the first time. But I also have the best team I have ever had. The entire team of (Guardians of the Galaxy) Vol. 1, 2 and 3 together in a super team. I love the cast and the producers are some of my best friends (Peter Safran, Simon Hatt, Chuck Roven). He adored my script and I changed my shooting style in this one, so it's more fun and visceral. And more things".

It seems that everything has been put in the face of Gunn in this project that he got when Disney fired him before rectifying and hiring him again to take care of the third part of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, a shoot that will still have to wait until this work for Warner Bros. is finished.

