 James Gunn explains Groot's language in Guardians of the Galaxy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the revelations that left us "Guardians of the Galaxy", and especially for that audience less connected to the world of comics, was a tree capable of communicating through just three words and he seemed to only be understood by a talkative raccoon. Is about Groot who only says "I am Groot" (I am Groot) but depending on the intonation, it is capable of transmitting a lot.

With the passage of the movies we have seen that the the rest of the Guardians have also begun to understand Groot, and that is why many, turning the coconut, wonder how the Groot language really works. Director James Gunn has clarified the matter a little more on Twitter.

A fan was directly asking Gunn why Star-Lord's universal translator doesn't work with Groot, to which the filmmaker clarifies that Groot you can only be understood once you know him:

It does not have a universal translator. It has a translator. And it doesn't have all the languages ​​(it didn't have Sakaaran in the first movie, for example). And people don't learn Groot through knowledge of the language, they learn it through connection to Groot.

He doesn't have a universal translator. I've has a translator. And it doesn’t have all languages ​​in it (it didn’t have Sakaaran in the first film for example). And people don't learn Groot through knowing the language – they learn it through connecting with Groot. https://t.co/4PoUm2lXhv – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2020

After posting this answer, a second fan pointed out that it is a different explanation than the one given in the Marvel comics, because there it is said that in the case of Groot and his species, the "Organs of acoustic generation become rigid and inflexible", what causes "Hardened formation of the larynx". Gunn comments that he never agreed with this explanation from the comic:

Since the larynx has little to do with intonation (tone and volume), I never understood how a hardened larynx would cause anyone to just state ‘I am Groot’.

Since the larynx has little to do with enunciation (it's pitch & volume), I never understood how a hardened larynx would cause someone to only be able to enunciate "I am Groot." https://t.co/E4vQDl1FpQ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2020

Gunn then went into more detail and said that a preview version of the script for the first movie explains that the reason Groot can only say that phrase is because I had a brain injury, and I wanted to apply the idea of Broca's aphasia, an injury that causes the sufferer to only use short expressions of less than four words. However, he relates that he ended up discarding this idea because he saw something very hard for the film, and also subtracted the idea of ​​Groot's connection with the rest of the Guardians.

One of my first treatments for Vol 1 included Groot suffering from a brain injury. I had studied Broca's aphasia in the past and knew people like this man (video below) who could only say "tone," and thought I could apply that to Groot. But in the end some of my team thought it was a bit dark and I realized that I would have to let Rocket be the only one able to understand it (which I knew would be the case until others got to know him better in the future), so that I took it in another direction.

But in the end some of my team thought that was a bit dark & ​​I realized I'd have to let go of Rocket being the only one able to understand him (which I knew would be the case until others got to know him better down the road), & so I took it in another direction. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2020

At this time, it is not known for sure when Groot will reappear in the UCM. Obviously you are expected to "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", movie remember yet release date, but it is possible that before this, Groot and other Guardians appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) following the latest statements by Vin Diesel.