James Gunn ends a theory about Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

One of the many memorable moments in Avengers: Infinity War takes place when Thanos sacrifices Gamora to take over the Mind Stone, leaving the Guardians of the Galaxy without one of its most beloved troops and Peter Quill without the love of his life.

Subsequently, the character comes to life when a younger version of herself comes directly from the past, knowing nothing of the rest of The Avengers, and even less of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

A viewer theory suggested that Mantis will use her powers to transfer memories of the lost Gamora to the new one, so that she could rely on her companions to re-team. Unfortunately James Gunn has watered down the party.

The director commented that we saw the powers of Mantis at work against Gamora when it makes him feel scared, but clarifies "Memories are thoughts, not emotions. She can't read or send thoughts, only emotions"thereby completely destroying the theory.

Despite this, nothing indicates that the team is not going to try to add Gamora back to their ranks by other methods, because at the moment we do not know what adventures Star-Lord and his team will face after leaving back to space with Thor.

Guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 is still years away from seeing the light of day due to the multiple delays made at the UCM and the dismissal of James Gunn that made him go to Warner Bros. to work on The Suicide Squad, the reboot of this DC comic saga. for cinemas that will have almost no connection with the adaptation of David Ayer.

