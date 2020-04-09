James Gunn details a deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy with Star-Lord and his Walkman

Share it:

A fan of the movie Guardians of the Galaxy He wanted to share with director James Gunn that he felt sorry for the guard who steals Star-Lord's Walkman in the film and later ran out of it at the hands of the young member of this team of antiheroes.

The director responded on Twitter as he usually does whenever he has any curiosity to reveal and said that, in fact, there is a deleted scene in which the guard walked around knocking down several prisoners while the Pilot group's Magic song played in the background.

I've beat Quill !!!! Actually there’s a great cut scene where he dances around the prison beating prisoners while listening to Pilot’s Magic. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/RkgQpq2Aq1 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

In addition, the director justifies what happens to the guard for having beaten Quill, causing the spectators to have no affection for this type of blue skin.

The aforementioned Walkman is one of the most precious assets of Star-Lord as it is the last gift that his mother gives him before he dies. It is also a memory of his childhood on Earth before he was kidnapped and taken into space for a life of adventure and childhood trauma.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the next movie to get the Star-Lord team up and running, but it will take a long time to see it as production has no start date because Gunn is currently completing The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC.

What he has been able to tell us recently is that the origins of Rocket and its evolution will have a very important weight in this sequel. If you like this character you will have to be very attentive to his appearances on the tape.