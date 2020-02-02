 James Gunn denies filming for January 2022 of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and will close the stories of his characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Currently the director and screenwriter James gunn is working on “The Suicide Squad” for DC but we cannot forget that he will finally return to Marvel Studios to end his adventures of the guardians of the galaxy in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

Due to Gunn's activity in social networks, we are not surprised that he regularly holds question and answer events in which he tries to shed some more light on his projects, especially highlighting these two.

As for the production of Marvel, Gunn has denied that filming will begin in January 2022 He already confirmed that the plans are to start the main photography towards the end of 2020. On the other hand, he recalled that this third installment will conclude the stories of the characters we met in 2014, saying goodbye to characters like Peter Quill, Rocket or Drax.

Although it still has no release date set (the studio has several options for 2022), this third installment will be set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" As always planned, he has been writing the script for some time, so we will see the consequences of having Gamora of the past in the present of the Marvel film universe and how that affects his relationship with Quill.

Gunn has also had to go out to deny a montage they have done in which it seemed to confirm that Galactus or Silver Surfer appeared in the film. The director says he never said that, and says it is completely false.

As an extra note, Gunn was surprised by the unexpected departure of Scott Derrickson as director of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" but he has not yet had the opportunity to speak with the director.

Via information | James Gunn (via Comic Book (1) (2) (3))