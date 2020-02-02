General News

 James Gunn denies filming for January 2022 of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and will close the stories of his characters

February 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Currently the director and screenwriter James gunn is working on “The Suicide Squad” for DC but we cannot forget that he will finally return to Marvel Studios to end his adventures of the guardians of the galaxy in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

Due to Gunn's activity in social networks, we are not surprised that he regularly holds question and answer events in which he tries to shed some more light on his projects, especially highlighting these two.

As for the production of Marvel, Gunn has denied that filming will begin in January 2022 He already confirmed that the plans are to start the main photography towards the end of 2020. On the other hand, he recalled that this third installment will conclude the stories of the characters we met in 2014, saying goodbye to characters like Peter Quill, Rocket or Drax.

Although it still has no release date set (the studio has several options for 2022), this third installment will be set after the events of "Avengers: Endgame" As always planned, he has been writing the script for some time, so we will see the consequences of having Gamora of the past in the present of the Marvel film universe and how that affects his relationship with Quill.

READ:  pleasant detective study on Velázquez's masterpiece

Gunn has also had to go out to deny a montage they have done in which it seemed to confirm that Galactus or Silver Surfer appeared in the film. The director says he never said that, and says it is completely false.

As an extra note, Gunn was surprised by the unexpected departure of Scott Derrickson as director of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" but he has not yet had the opportunity to speak with the director.

James Gunn talks about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

James Gunn talks about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

James Gunn talks about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

James Gunn talks about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

Via information | James Gunn (via Comic Book (1) (2) (3))

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.