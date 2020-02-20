James Gunn, delighted with the script of 'The Suicide Squad'

Share it:

James gunn He has written several scripts, but it seems that he is most proud of 'The Suicide Squad'. The creator of the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' saga is working hard with the film in charge of DC Films.

Gunn, quite likely to pronounce himself on social networks, recently made an impromptu Q&A on Instagram. A fan asked what his favorite script he has written so far. The filmmaker did not choose a favorite movie, but highlighted this reboot especially for his script. This is what I had to say about it.

"You mean my favorite scripts? I love all the movies I directed so far, but I think the one I like best is the script of 'The Suicide Squad.' I also love the scripts for 'Dawn of the Dead', 'Super' and 'The Specials' ".

Over the years, the filmmaker has written several films, including the real-action Scooby-Doo adaptations, 'Slither: The Plague' and the two 'Guardians of the Galaxy' films among others. The fact that he is pointing out the script he prepares within the DCEU is something very significant. Why do you like the new story so much? At the moment everything is a mystery because Warner Bros. and the filmmaker keep the details completely secret.

The film has been sold as a reboot instead of a sequel to the 'Suicide Squad' of 2016. However, several cast members return, including Margot Robbie like Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Among the newcomers are Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian Y Sean Gunn among others.

To see the result you will have to wait until August 6, 2021.