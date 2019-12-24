James Gunn confirms the delay of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Share it:

A week ago we told you that the possible release date of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In addition, we also confirmed that the source of that rumor was quite interesting. Today, given the statements of director James Gunn, we would not be surprised if that date so far away was true.

The fact is that James Gunn has confirmed that the shooting of the film will be delayed. And not only that, but the delay will be at least a whole year. The news has come to light after the director responded to one of the comments about the third installment of the saga in an Instagram post in which he showed us a stuffed animal of Drax.

Obviously, the delay is related to the current project that James Gunn is working on. We talked about the Suicide Squad reboot, which will hit theaters in August 2021, on an exact date yet to be determined. Below you can see the original publication of Gunn.

Disney's initial forecasts spoke of a shoot that began in January 2020. Therefore, it is expected that it will not begin until early 2021. As for the premiere, it would not be so strange that it would really end up confirming on February 17, 2023. Although the latter are speculation until there is some official announcement.

Source: Instagram