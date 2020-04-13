 James Gunn confirms that there will still be a wait for the marketing of The Suicide Squad

Share it:

A couple of days ago, the director James Gunn was very confident in the planned development of "The Suicide Squad". In fact, he firmly stated that the current crisis we were experiencing was not affecting the project deadlines. The film finished filming, and Gunn is currently working on the editing. For this reason, everything that is possible is being advanced. However, the issue of promotion is another very different matter.

Asked about it on Twitter, the director states that for the subject of images, trailers and other promotional movements, we must still wait. It is early for any movement in this regard, and therefore we will have to continue waiting to see, for example, the first official image of the film.

I wish we were – James Gunn responds to the question of whether we are close to the launch of the first official image – but as you can imagine, although the edition of "The Suicide Squad" has been quite quiet at the time of the quarantine (I'm working on the montage right now), there are a bunch of other factors that are slowing down, some of them related to the release of images, trailers, etc.

The film therefore continues to point to a premiere set for August 2021, which is a joy for fans, but possibly, the waiting times for marketing are extended, but it is clear that this is the least of the problems.