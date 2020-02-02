 James Gunn confirms that there is a month of filming for The Suicide Squad and Nathan Fillion is not Arm-Fall-Off-Boy

Share it:

Director James gunn He has made another of those events of his on Instagram where he answers questions from fans. This translates into leaving us new details of the movie “The Suicide Squad”, the restart / sequel on the Suicide Squad that opens in 2022. The project began shooting this past September, and as the filmmaker reveals, the project is about to finish shooting. According to Gunn, They are one month away from finishing shooting. He also confirms that actress Margot Robbie is one of the actresses who has yet to shoot scenes.

Another question has been reaffirmed about one of the details we already knew about the movie, and that will tend to use more practical effects for the costumes, that is, royal costumes, which costumes created by CGI during postproduction. So, when asked if real or CGI costumes are being used for the movie, Gunn says they are "all practical". This does not mean that there will be no CGI in the movie, as he really refers to the costumes of the characters. In fact, the images that leaked when the filming began, already revealed to us that his brother Sean Gunn wore a motion capture suit, so he will play a character that will be recreated by computer.

The director has also denied the rumors that placed actor Nathan Fillion in the role of Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, information that has sounded quite strong and that even seemed to support the previously commented images of the set. By directly asking Gunn if Fillion will play the character, he replies with no.

Finally, Gunn has again referred to that since DC Comics they have never set limits on their decisions.

This new Suicide Squad movie has nothing to do with that of 2016, although some of its actors will repeat. It is a reinvention and not a sequel, so we can expect anything. In fact, they say it will be a very different movie than anything we have seen before.

Returning from the previous Suicide Squad movie we have Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). To this will be added new faces such as David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), John Cena (rumored as Peacemaker), Steve Agee (rumored as King Shark), Nathan Fillion, Flula Borg (Javelin), Idris Elba (rumored as Vigilante), Pete Davidson (Savant), Sean Gunn (rumored as Weasel) and Peter Capaldi, who is known to have an important role for which he should wear prostheses.

Its premiere is set in cinemas for the August 6, 2021.