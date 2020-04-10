 James Gunn confirms that The Suicide Squad is still on date

Share it:

It seems that the movie "The Suicide Squad" It is one of the few superhero projects that is not being particularly affected by the current break in the industry due to the Coronavirus, at least for now. At some point on Twitter the director James Gunn He has clarified that he continued working as he could, remotely, in the editing of the film. Now directly confirms that the film deadlines have not changed.

On Twitter, a fan asked the director of the film if it would be delayed due to the current film scene. In two separate tweets, James Gunn stated that the only reason the film would be delayed in this regard would be because of the visual effects, but at this current time, the film is on schedule to maintain its 2021 premiere.

To The Suicide Squad? We're still on schedule, ”Gunn replies when a fan asks how all the delays are affecting production.

No, the only reason it would be delayed is because of the VFX – he comments in the clarification made by that fan where he asked again that, in case of delay, they would have more time to polish the work.

"The Suicide Squad" He finished his main photography in February, practically a month before all that trouble arose. The film currently has a premiere set for August 2021, which means that Gunn and company still have a lot of time to work on post-production, and hopefully those visual effects can be remotely advanced, as for example with "Avatar 2".