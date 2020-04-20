James Gunn confirms that he does not plan to do Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 4

Share it:

Director James Gunn continues to do question and answer sessions on his social media and frequently. In the last one, made on Instagram, he addressed the future of Guardians of the Galaxy beyond the third part.

A follower asked if there is any plan for Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 4 and Gunn's answer is no. From the beginning he thought about working on a trilogy if the first movie worked and he has nothing in mind to go further.

Right now the director is working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, a project that still has plenty of time to see the light in theaters but that are progressing favorably with a possible first advance showing itself this 2020.

Gunn doesn't seem to hold any grudge against Disney after he was fired for offensive tweets written quite a few years ago. Later they rectified and re-hired him to continue with the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film for which he had already written a complete script at the time of his dismissal.

At the time of his readmission, the director had already sasaplanded with Warner Bros. to work on a kind of suicide squad restart in theaters that will not have any relationship with the David Ayer film, although it seems that it will be linked in some way with Birds of Prey, the movie that keeps Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn.

In this same question and answer session, the director discussed the possible death of some of the key characters in this saga and recently revealed that Rocket's past will have a rather sasaplandificant weight in the sequel that will close the trilogy.

