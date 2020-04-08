James Gunn confesses the idea he had for 'Scoody-Doo 3'

Share it:

This year, if all goes well, we will have each other ‘Scooby!’, A new animated film based on the adventures of those mythical characters who introduced us in 1969 William Hanna Y Joseph Barbera. But let's not forget that at the beginning of the millennium we had two real action movies based on this iconic program: ‘Scooby Doo’(Raja Gosnell, 2002) and‘Scooby-Doo 2: Unleashed’(Raja Gosnell, 2004). Both were written by James Gunn, director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who has just confessed to fans the idea he had if a third movie had been made.

It all took place on Twitter, where Gunn improvised a question-and-answer session with his followers. There, the director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' said that his story for 'Scooby-Doo 3', a film he himself was directing, would have led the gang to Mystery, Inc. to Scotland. "The Mystery, Inc. gang was hired by a Scottish people who complain that monsters torment them, but we discovered throughout the film that monsters are actually victims. Scooby and Shaggy have to accept their own prejudice and their narrow belief system. "

Of course, the fans were quite impressed by this story, which doesn't seem like we are going to be able to see it in the cinema anytime soon as, unfortunately, this third movie Gunn talks about was never made. In any case, the biggest fans of this scary dog ​​will be able to see him return to cinema this year in his most modern animated version.