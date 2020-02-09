James Gunn confesses that he would like to see Harley Quinn and Groot on the same team

Share it:

It is possible that James gunn Be one of the busiest film directors of the moment. The filmmaker has recently confessed that he is working for Marvel and DC at the same time with the reboot of Suicide Squad Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Although both franchises go on their own at the movies, fans do not stop dreaming about the possibility of a crossover being the same person in charge. Gunn revealed last week that the tone of his version of Suicide Squad would be very different from the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the director has not hesitated to choose two characters from his films to join them at the request of a fan.

They have been Harley Quinn and Groot, two opposite personalities that could fit very well in the same team.

I've discussed this extensively with @MargotRobbie and I think Harley and Groot would have fabulous adventures together. And there are other great combos I’d bring up … if we at #TheSuicideSquad weren’t keeping things under wraps … 🤐 https://t.co/rpwssUK85w – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2020

Recall that the new Suicide Squad movie, dated for 6 August 2021, will not be a direct sequel to the adaptation of David Yesterday, but a new vision of history by James Gunn. The director has confessed that this new installment of the franchise is the most fun movie of his career as a film director. David Yesterday also opined on this adaptation stating that it is not a sequel, but a "reinvention."

What "combos" does James Gunn refer to? Will we see some kind of cameo or Marvel reference in Suicide Squad? We will have to wait until next year to discover what are the secrets that the filmmaker cannot reveal to the public.