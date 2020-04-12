Entertainment

James Gunn claims coronavirus has slowed the premiere of the Suicide Squad trailer

April 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
Shooting for Suicide Squad ended just in time to avoid being too affected by the current pandemic of COVID-19. James Gunn, its director, sent an emotional message of thanks at the end of production and has been very involved since the quarantine began with the way to spend time during confinement.

The filmmaker is working on the film from home editing, not an easy task given the current circumstances. This obstacle has inevitably caused both the first images of the film and his awaited trailer, delay.

This was stated by the multi-employee director on his personal Twitter account when asked by a fan. When the latter asked him if we are close to seeing the first images of the Suicide Squad, Gunn answered him with total sincerity.

"I wish we were (close) but, as you can imagine, although editing Suicide Squad has been fairly quiet in quarantine times (I'm working on the cut right now), there are many other slower factors, some related to the release of images, trailers, etc ".

Gunn also wanted to send a message of encouragement and support to all those affected by the crisis in the coronavirus using one of its star characters. In addition, he also wanted to entice people to stay at home by sharing a list of his 10 favorite underrated movies to watch during confinement.

