James Gunn claims coronavirus has slowed the premiere of the Suicide Squad trailer

Shooting for Suicide Squad ended just in time to avoid being too affected by the current pandemic of COVID-19. James Gunn, its director, sent an emotional message of thanks at the end of production and has been very involved since the quarantine began with the way to spend time during confinement.

The filmmaker is working on the film from home editing, not an easy task given the current circumstances. This obstacle has inevitably caused both the first images of the film and his awaited trailer, delay.

This was stated by the multi-employee director on his personal Twitter account when asked by a fan. When the latter asked him if we are close to seeing the first images of the Suicide Squad, Gunn answered him with total sincerity.

I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I'm working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc. https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020

Gunn also wanted to send a message of encouragement and support to all those affected by the crisis in the coronavirus using one of its star characters. In addition, he also wanted to entice people to stay at home by sharing a list of his 10 favorite underrated movies to watch during confinement.