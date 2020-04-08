James Gunn assures that Rocket will be a key character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Share it:

Among the many reasons we could have to wait with great desire Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The importance that director James Gunn seems to want to give to Rocket is found, a character that will play a leading role in this sequel.

The director has been talking to the community on Twitter, discussing a few small details about the movie that he will start working on as soon as all work related to the movie The Suicide Squad is over for Warner Bros. and DC.

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

The director of the two previous films has been planning an outcome for this character for some time and it seems that in the third part of the trilogy we are going to see what he is capable of and how he has become the extraordinary creature he is.

And the trilogy, more than anything else, is about a group of outsiders who have all experienced childhood trauma – with the exception of Drax, who is the only one with a completely positive relationship to those who raised him. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

