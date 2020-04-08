Entertainment

James Gunn assures that Rocket will be a key character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

April 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Among the many reasons we could have to wait with great desire Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The importance that director James Gunn seems to want to give to Rocket is found, a character that will play a leading role in this sequel.

The director has been talking to the community on Twitter, discussing a few small details about the movie that he will start working on as soon as all work related to the movie The Suicide Squad is over for Warner Bros. and DC.

Asked if the film will address Rocket's origins, Gunn's response was "I'm just going to say that Rocket is a big part of what's going to happen in the future and a lot of these things (like the scars we've seen on his back) set the stage for what I've been planning for Rocket all along."

The director of the two previous films has been planning an outcome for this character for some time and it seems that in the third part of the trilogy we are going to see what he is capable of and how he has become the extraordinary creature he is.

He kept saying "and the trilogy, more than anything, is about a group of outcasts who have experienced childhood trauma, with the exception of Drax, who is the only one with a positive relationship with those who have raised him."

