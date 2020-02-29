 James Gunn announces the end of the filming of The Suicide Squad

Share it:

Days ago we know that the movie “The Suicide Squad” He had finished filming in Panama, the last known location for the main photography, but it has not been until now when the director James gunn has done the official announcement of the end of the filming of the film.

In his personal Instagram, the filmmaker has published an image where we can see the logo of the film, which seems to come from the usual taxi chair, together with an image of the film's team, although at such a low quality that we can appreciate little. Gunn accompanies the image with a message in which he announces this end of filming, together with how emotional this time has been, since he has also been marked by some deaths in his most personal circle.

And that is an end to The Suicide Squad. My father died two weeks before we started shooting and my dog ​​died two weeks before the end. It was a very hard time in my life and yet the most satisfying moment I've had to make a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and crew inspired me every day. Thanks to everyone involved in this movie, at every stage of development, in every department, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart to all of you. You are the reason why I make movies.

The filming of the film began at the end of last September and has been extended until the end of February. Now it has 16 months before its premiere, set for the August 6, 2021.