James Gunn announces the end of filming of 'The Suicide Squad'

We've been waiting for James Gunn's version of 'The Suicide Squad' almost since 'Suicide Squad' premiered. Now, with 'Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)' the desire has only increased. Each time there is less. The movie will come to the theaters August 6, 2021. However, along the way James Gunn has been giving us a lot of content to calm our cravings. Today is the final, a post in which he shares an epic photo of the entire team. The image, which serves to announce the end of the filming of the film (which will now enter the post-production phase), is accompanied by a very personal text by Gunn.

End of filming of 'The Suicide Squad'. My father died two weeks before we started shooting and my dog ​​died two weeks before finishing it. It was a difficult time in my life and yet the most rewarding time to make a movie. The professionalism, talent, compassion and kindness of this cast and team have inspired me. Thanks to everyone involved in this movie, at every stage of development and to each department. I am very grateful from the bottom of my heart. You are the reason why I make movies.

Sometimes a job as demanding and with as much pressure as the director of a blockbuster can be the best escape. Surely Gunn had a good time rolling 'The Suicide Squad'. Hopefully we see her too.