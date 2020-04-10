James Gunn and the condition of Marvel to the script of 'Guardians of the galaxy'

Share it:

James Gunn was fortunate enough to finish filming his reboot from 'Suicide Squad' shortly before the Coronavirus pandemic paralyzed the film industry. He, like everyone else, is confined to his home and entertains himself through the internet. The director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' took part in a "quarentine watch party ' from the first Star-Lord movie, Gamora and company. That is, see the film and discuss it together on networks. And the truth is that Gunn, who has never been the most politically correct in Marvel, dropped quite a few pearls on the creation of one of the films that brought more fresh air to the MCU.

The ONLY thing that Marvel asked me to include was Thanos' cameo and they said that maybe it could create an origin for the Jewels of Infinity. Beyond that, they fully supported me with what I wanted and how I wanted to do with any way of bringing the characters.

Although we might think it was easy to embed the cameo, for Gunn it was the most difficult thing of all.