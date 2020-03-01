General News

 James Gunn already has a first rough assembly of The Suicide Squad

March 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Suicide Squad in the Ostrander DC comics

Director James gunn is very excited about “The Suicide Squad”, a film that he proposed to Warner Bros. and his desire to obtain a good result is noted.

Yesterday we knew that the film had officially finished filming, and now has almost a year and a half to work in postproduction, however, in that momentum that Gunn shows for the film, it seems that he is advancing work, and already has a first assembly of the tape, obviously without special effects.

In his post announcement of the end of the main photo, a fan tells him that he can't wait to see what he has created for fans, Gunn replies:

I can't wait to show you (‘The Suicide Squad’). Although we have made a gross montage of almost the entire movie (I spend a lot of time editing during production), I have to wait two weeks for the editing of the editors. I don't know what to do with myself.

This is good news because it means that the film is going perfectly, for now, in time with the calendar marked. It seems unlikely that there will be an advance in the premiere of the film, which would mean that Gunn would start working on "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3", but the possibility is on the table. At least it would be expected that Gunn will not take too long to show us a first official image of the film with all the cast members.

James Gunn reveals that he already has a first montage of The Suicide Squad

