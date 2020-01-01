 James Gunn advances great plans for Peter Quill and Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

James Gunn's question and answer event on Instagram not only left headlines on “The Suicide Squad”, also left some other progress of the project that the director has with Marvel Studios, that Guardians of the Galaxy franchise whose third film is expected by 2021 or 2022 (still without official date).

The most interesting of all is that the filmmaker has commented that for this third movie have very good ideas for the stories of Peter Quill and Mantis, at the same time that he has commented that the arches he has enjoyed writing the most are those of Rocket and Nebula – characters that he recognizes in another question are those he identifies most. All these arches promises that they continue to develop in this third.

Surely there are two – responds to a fan who says that the arches of Nebula and Yondu were his favorites. Probably what I liked the most was writing the arches of Nebula and Rocket (which are still in Vol 3). But I also think that we have great things ahead for others, like Quill and Mantis. All of their arcs take place in all three films, rather than only in individual films.

We cannot forget that in the past he already commented that you had big plans for Kraglin, the character played by his brother Sean. Regarding that future of the characters, he has reconfirmed that Yondu will not come back to lifeWell, if someone dies in your movie, it will stay that way. And made with death, long ago, Gunn said that this third film would be the last we would see with this Guardians lineup (although this does not necessarily translate into his death).

On another front, they have asked him if the theme of that trip in time that has “Avengers: Endgame” to recover characters from 2014 was made to be able to regain Gamora in this third film, but responds with a direct “No” . Recall that in the past he already commented that he was not sad about what happened with Gamora in "Avengers: Infinity War"Well, it was all a situation that they decided beforehand.

As for the state of the film, it continues without progress, and even comments that for now they haven't cast any new faces. That is, the cast is made up of the main group of Guardians of the Galaxy that we already know.

Via information | Instagram James Gunn