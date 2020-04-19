 James Gunn advances death for Guardians 3 and does not plan Guardians 4

Share it:

Director James Gunn He has once again asked one of his own and has answered a multitude of questions that fans have asked him on Social Networks. So you have more than a hundred responses answered in your Instagram stories with data from Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3" and of "The Suicide Squad". We start first with the Guardians, and in a little while we bring you their facts about the Suicide Squad movie.

In addition to confirming that the film continues with the same deadlines as before and that it has not been affected by the current crisis, which is not surprising since at the earliest it would not be released until 2022, it has repeated something it has said in the past, because he responds with "Yes" when asked if "someone will die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3". This as we know is a very open question, because it is easy for any character, even a minor or extra character, to die, so it does not reveal much, but it continues flying over the idea that we have that some Guardian will die in this third film

Linked to this question, another fan has commented to him if the characters of the film will have a closure or if their story could continue to be told in future projects, and Gunn has seen the revealing question because they are basically asking him for the end of the film. , and has not answered anything.

As for characters, he ensures that Peter Quill will continue to have a great role in the film, as is evident; The same will happen with Kraglin, who will also have a bigger role, and we have long known his return. When asked if Alpha Groot, the supposed version of Groot that we will see in Thor: Love and Thunder, will be in Guardians 3, recognizes once again that don't know what Alpha Groot is, so you can only answer with "no".

To highlight, they have asked him in the hypothetical case of being able to add another member to the Guardians, who would it be, and this has been his response:

This I can do! I'm not sure my team was happy with any spoilers.

Yes, it is important to highlight that he has stated that "Has no plans for a fourth" Guardians movie. We can interpret this however we want. We know long ago that his plans were to make a Guardians trilogy, and that this third would close the story of the current lineup of characters. Gunn's response confirms that this remains the plan. Along the same lines, he says that He also has no plans right now to work on another Marvel movie after the third Guardian..

In other details, he has ensured that Yondu will not return And he has also stated that he does not believe that Thanos should return, since there are many more stories that can be told without having to fall into the need for him to return.