 James Gunn acknowledges that he doubted the success of the first Guardians of the Galaxy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" 2014 left an interesting mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helping to expand the saga's tone of humor and extend horizons beyond Earth, something that already began to be done with Thor's two films. However, the film at that time was a great risk. Even his own James gunn, director and writer of the project, had his doubts.

When a Twitter fan asked him how confident he was that the film would be a success, Gunn acknowledges that he was confident and that he was clear about what he wanted to offer the public, but he did have many doubts about the success of the project.

I was sure I could make a good movie … and that it was the most suitable for the project. I wasn't sure it was going to be a success, but my gut told me that I had the kind of tone, fun, excitement, and characters that people craved in their franchise movies.

I was confident I could make a good movie & that I was uniquely suited for the project. I wasn't sure it was going to be a success, but my gut told me it had the kind of color, fun, emotion, and characters people were hungering for in their tentpole movies. https://t.co/2pR5ectTLw – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 6, 2020

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie received rave reviews and raised more than $ 772 million worldwide, of which 333.17 million were from the United States. His success led to the film becoming a complete franchise, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" surpassing its predecessor with 869 million dollars worldwide at the box office, and a domestic box office of 389.81 million. Currently, a third of the Guardians that James Gunn has already written and is expected by 2021/2022, but there is no release date set.