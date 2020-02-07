General News

 James Gunn acknowledges that he doubted the success of the first Guardians of the Galaxy

February 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Director James Gunn on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" 2014 left an interesting mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helping to expand the saga's tone of humor and extend horizons beyond Earth, something that already began to be done with Thor's two films. However, the film at that time was a great risk. Even his own James gunn, director and writer of the project, had his doubts.

When a Twitter fan asked him how confident he was that the film would be a success, Gunn acknowledges that he was confident and that he was clear about what he wanted to offer the public, but he did have many doubts about the success of the project.

I was sure I could make a good movie … and that it was the most suitable for the project. I wasn't sure it was going to be a success, but my gut told me that I had the kind of tone, fun, excitement, and characters that people craved in their franchise movies.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie received rave reviews and raised more than $ 772 million worldwide, of which 333.17 million were from the United States. His success led to the film becoming a complete franchise, with "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" surpassing its predecessor with 869 million dollars worldwide at the box office, and a domestic box office of 389.81 million. Currently, a third of the Guardians that James Gunn has already written and is expected by 2021/2022, but there is no release date set.

READ:  Zac Efron, if you don't remember all his ex-girlfriends and historical flirtations here we will refresh your memory



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.