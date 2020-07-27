James Franco: Brother Dave wants to go back to work with him

Share it:

After the last and successful collaboration in the splendid dramatic comedy The Disaster Artist, Dave Franco he recently said he hoped to return to work with his older brother soon James Franco for a new film project, also admitting to having several projects on the table.

Interviewed by Variety during the promotion of his directorial debut with the horror The Rental, released in America on July 25 in Video on Demand and who also sees his wife as protagonist Alison Brie, Dave Franco said:

"My brother and I have written and told stories together since we were little. We made The Disaster Artist and it was one of the most rewarding creative experiences I have ever had. I sincerely hope that we will have the opportunity to collaborate together again in the not too distant future. Personally I have a lot of projects in different stages, some of which have been in development for years and in which my brother has given a hand. In other words, I worked with him, many alone".

For further information, see the review of The Disaster Artist and the words of Alison Brie on The Rental. Obviously let us know what you think and if you would like to see a new film written, directed and produced by the two brothers Franco.

