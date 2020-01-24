James Corden doesn't really drive on his show and we have the proof

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You know what Program we mean, right? It's called 'The late late show with James corden'and, apart from having a set in which he interviews his guests, he has become famous for his 'Carpool Karaokes', a format in which the presenter appears driving with Famous Los Angeles and sing songs.

The 'celebrities'in question they are singers, so the songs they sing and hum are their own. And the popularity of 'Show'is such that, every time James Upload a video, reach thousands of views in a matter of seconds. One of the most popular? Mariah Carey's, which has more than 45 million visits. Almost nothing.

If you look at each video, James It appears driving, something that we had normalized (mainly because, basically, there are planes from outside in which the car appears). But thanks to social networks we have discovered that no, it doesn't really drive! And we are freaking out.

It has been an 'instagramer' who has revealed the great truth that those videos hide, to the surprise of all the 'fans':

JAMES CORDEN DOES NOT DRIVE IN THE VIDEOS OF HIS SHOW

When that video that showed the harsh reality went viral, the comments, debates and 'memes', did not wait. And we cannot miss our favorite, from the Saint Hoax account, which takes advantage of any news of pop culture to parody it in such an intelligent and funny way.

Did you think that James corden Did you drive or did you think it was a 'fake'?