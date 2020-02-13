James Charles transforms into Dua Lipa and we hallucinate how much they look alike

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

James Charles is double Dua Lipa and we hadn't realized

James charles and Tati Westbrook: the controversy

They say we all have a double somewhere in the world. We discovered Harry Styles a little while ago, a boy who works at Starbucks who looks a LOT like him. On another occasion we also hallucinated a lot when we saw this lost twin of Beyoncé, and what about this other boy, who thanks to her mastery with makeup has managed to impersonate Timothée Chalamet. But what happens when the similarities are between two famous people? Well, we all go crazy. Have you ever noticed that Dua Lipa and James Charles Could they be perfectly brothers? Do not? Well, thanks to video that we are going to show you, from now on you will not be able to think about anything else.

It all started last November, when the beauty youtuber stepped on the red carpet of the American Music Awards and coincided there with Dua Lipa. Hours later I shared a tweet with a picture of the artist and added "I thought it was me." Let's see, we hadn't thought about it, but the truth is that they look alike, they look alike. And of course, we already know what Internet users are like, that they make memes of everything. Since then, they have not stopped circulating all kinds of photographs on Twitter alluding to this resemblance. No wonder, really.

James Charles, double Dua Lipa?

Well, James has decided to take advantage of all this and transform into dua, but this time for real. And how? Well, thanks to makeup, his great passion. The result is incredible, it looks very much. Really, very much. Check it out and hallucinate.

In the video he starts talking about all the occasions when he has been compared to Dua. Well, and don't miss how he imitates her singing. Later he begins to work his magic thanks to the use of striking eye shadows (The singer loves them), a lot of blush and illuminator. Too wore dark contact lenses, and of course, a blonde wig.

We are in shock. Look, if the artist ever needs a double for any of her video clips, she already has someone to turn to.