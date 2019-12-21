James Cameron says Avatar 2 will overtake Avengers: Endgame at the box office

Share it:

After ten years of movies, Avengers: Endgame managed to unseat Avatar and become the highest grossing feature film of all time, although it seems not for long.

According to James Cameron, director of Avatar, in an interview for USA Today, the sequel will defeat the blockbuster of Marvel studios and return the winning position to your franchise.

"I think it's a certainty," Cameron joked, about Avatar, who celebrated his tenth anniversary last Wednesday, beating Endgame at the box office. "But let's give Endgame his moment and let's celebrate that people go to the movies."

The first installment of Avatar managed to raise in 2009 2.78 billion dollars worldwide, while Endgame surpassed it with 2.79 billion. Being such a small margin, Cameron dares to joke about the victory of the Marvel film.

"I don't want to sound sarcastic after saying this [offering congratulations]," he explained, "but they outperformed us by a quarter of a percent. I did the calculations in my head while driving this morning. I think the accountants call that a mistake of Rounding".

Cameron overflows security at the premiere of the Avatar sequel, a film that suffered a sasaplandificant delay in his schedule because Disney decided to alternate the premieres of Avatar and Star Wars in December from 2021.